MTN Ghana/HSWU launch welfare package for Union members

By Patience Gbeze

Tema, July 27, GNA – MTN Ghana and the Health Services Workers Union have launched a welfare package for Union members to enhance their work through improved communication.

Under the package, members will have access to free calls among themselves, cheap bundles, subsidised hire purchase phones, and highly reduced talk time charges.

Mr Franklin Owusu Ansah, the General Secretary, HSWU, said the package was one of the leadership’s promises at the 2020 Quadrennial Conference to focus on welfare packages for members.

He said having engagements and collaborations with the Telcos to give special packages to their members was one of the areas identified.

Among the major challenges for health workers was communication among themselves, “especially when you are on duty and there is an emergency, and you need to call another health worker or team on board to assist,” he said.

“No employer will give you credit to do such calls, so our members spend a lot on call credits and others.”

“After today, any member of our Union who goes unto the HSWU portal will have access to free calls among themselves and other benefits bargained for under the agreement.”

Mr Owusu Ansah, therefore, commended MTN Ghana for the collaboration.

Mr Benedict Bentil, a Senior Manager in charge of Enterprise Marketing and Portfolio Management, MTN Ghana, said: “Union member to union member calls have no limits and are free of charge.”

Aside the Association Bundle Package, the National and Regional Councils of HSWU would also have sponsorship from MTN for their virtual meetings.

“As the collaboration goes on, we will develop other packages in addition to the existing ones to enhance the work of health workers in the country,” he added.

The launch coincided with the three-day National Executive Committee Meeting (NEC) of the HSWU.

The Union also had same engagements and collaboration with Vodafone Ghana and their package will be launched in course of the NEC Meeting.

Mr Bentil announced plans of his office to develop MTN branded electronics, ranging from phones, laptops, MIFI, smart televisions, and air conditioners for members on hire purchase.

He said the phones were ready and members had up to two years to finish paying.

He appealed to the leadership and members to keep the benefits among themselves to foster future collaborations.

Alhaji Zakaria Mohammed, the National Chairman of HSWU, said the package was in fulfilment of promises to cushion members and reduce the burden of high cost of communication at duty post.

He commended the two Telcos for the partnership and pledged leadership’s preparedness to educating members on the agreements and to patronise the products negotiated for to reduce the talk time cost and data challenges.

He reiterated leadership’s resolve to continuing to seek equity, fairness, respect for human and job security for its members across the country.

Alhaji Mohammed said one of the main aim of Unions was to protect and advance the interests of members whiles developing close working relationship with employers.

“To our partners, we say thank you for offering to do business with HSWU, which in essence, will offer both of us mutual benefits.”

“It’s our hope that you will keep your side of the agreement without any breaches. Do not hesitate to contact the Office of the General Secretary in case there is the need to vary this agreement in future so that together we can serve our interests well.”

GNA

