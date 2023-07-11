Medical doctor enstooled as chief

By Prince Acquah

Swedru (C/R), July 11, GNA – Dr Edmund Ekow Kaitoo, a former Director of Health Services in the New Juaben Municipality of the Eastern Region, has been enstooled as Chief of Ekwamkrom near Agona Swedru in the Central Region.

The 60-year-old gynaecologist and obstetrician was installed under the stool name Nana Okogyeoman Ewuahaa II.

He will occupy the stool which had been vacant for eight years.

Nana Okogyeoman Ewuahaa, speaking at a special thanksgiving service at the Ebenezer Methodist Church at Ekwamkrom, thanked the community for the confidence reposed in him and urged all to cooperate with him to develop the town.

He promised to use his position to help the community improve on its health, education and other infrastructure to uplift the standard of living of the people.

Rt Rev Paa Solomon Grant Essilfie, the Bishop of Winneba Diocese of the church, advised the chief to consider himself as a chosen instrument from God to reign.

He also exhorted the people of Ekwamkrom to put their trust in God and not in idols.

Very Rev Justice Essuon-Coffie, the Gomoa Manso Circuit Superintendent Minister of the Church, who delivered the homily, commended elders of the town for ironing out their differences to enable them carry on with the enstoolment of their new chief.

He charged the chief to ensure the community grew from strength to strength and expressed the church’s readiness to support him.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

