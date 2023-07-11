KATH receives waste bins from KMA

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi, July 11, GNA – The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has donated 100 pieces of waste bins to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), in Kumasi.

This is to help efficient management of waste at the second largest referral facility in Ghana.

Mr. Samuel Pyne, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KMA speaking at the presentation ceremony, said sanitation, waste management and health care were the topmost priorities of the assembly.

He said the KATH, as a referral hospital where people from the West African sub-region come to receive healthcare, needed to provide a clean environment for both patients and health workers and the waste bins would help in that direction.

Professor Okyere Addai Mensah, Chief Executive of KATH, said KMA had truly demonstrated that it had proper sanitation as its priority.

He said KATH was making strides in ensuring that sanitation at the hospital was standard just as in developed countries, to help provide quality healthcare to the public and the waste bins would therefore, go a long way in achieving this objective,

The CEO called on patients and health workers at the hospital to not litter the hospital but to put the waste bins into use to keep the hospital environment clean.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

