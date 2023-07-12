Kadjebi Agenda 111 Hospital project progresses at faster rate 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), July 12, GNA-The 100-Bed Capacity Hospital for Kadjebi under the Ghana Priority Health Infrastructure Project-Agenda 111 is progressing at a faster rate.

The project is being undertaken by Core Construction Limited (LEAD) and DOT-Alan Limited with Indigene Associates Limited serving as consultants.

A Ghana News Agency (GNA) visiting the site and interacting with M. Alfred Tettegah a Site Engineer revealed that the superstructure work was 70 per cent complete.

He disclosed to GNA that the OPD, Reception, Laboratory, and Diagnosis sections of the Hospital had been roofed, while the Physiotherapy section was yet to be roofed.

Mr Tettegah, who conducted GNA around the entire project, dismissed the assertion that Agenda 111 projects in the country had stalled as they were at the site working.

He said work started in May 2021 for the 18-month project indicating they might not meet the completion deadline since they were faced with financial releases.

The Site Engineer said the rainfall pattern was also disturbing the progress of work as they must stop work anytime rain sets in.

The Site Engineer said the Company had 32 casual and five permanent workers, who were working hard to see the project come to fruition.

When GNA contacted Mr Eric Nana Takyi, Kadjebi District Director of Health Services to know what the Hospital meant to health workers, he said the completion of the project would mean much to them as currently their referral Hospital was St. Mary Theresa Hospital, Dodi-Papase, but residents of Kadjebi preferred going to Jasikan Hospital because of its proximity.

Nana Takyi said if the Hospital was in Kadjebi, then referral would be simple, there would be preventable deaths, and OPD per capita in the district also increased.

He said some pregnant women, who could not deliver in the Health Centres because of the peculiar nature of their health, would also deliver safely in the Kadjebi Hospital and that the Anti-Natal Care attendance would also rise.

