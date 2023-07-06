Israeli opposition leader Gantz urges dialogue on judicial reform

Tel Aviv, Jul. 6, (dpa/GNA) – Following fresh protests this week, Israel’s opposition leader Benny Gantz has asked the government to resume negotiations on its controversial judicial reform.

Gantz urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to immediately announce that he was stopping unilateral legislation and returning to dialogue.

“If not for democracy, if not for security, if not for the economy, then for the integrity of the people of Israel and the prevention of bloodshed,” the opposition leader asserted.

Months of negotiations between the government and the opposition mediated by President Isaac Herzog have not led to any compromise.

There have been mass protests against the reform for months. The number of participants in recent demonstrations increased again after the government resumed its restructuring of the judiciary.

Thousands of people blocked a central highway and several roads in the coastal city of Tel Aviv on Wednesday. Similar protests have taken place in many other cities.

Several people were injured, among other things, by the use of water cannon. One person is in danger of losing their eyesight, Israeli media reported on Thursday, citing the hospital treating the patient.

Netanyahu had temporarily suspended the judicial reform in March after massive pressure, but is moving forward with it again.

Netanyahu’s government is seen as deliberately weakening Israel’s Supreme Court with these reforms.

The government accuses judges of excessive interference in political decisions. Critics see the separation of powers and thus Israel’s democratic order in danger.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

