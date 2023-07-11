IPR Ghana to Commemorate World PR Day with National PR Dialogue

Accra, July 11, GNA – The Institute of Public Relations, Ghana (IPR, Ghana), the sole professional body for Public Relations practitioners in Ghana, is joining the international community to mark this year’s World Public Relations Day.

This will be done by igniting stimulating discussions on the current trends and challenges within the Ghanaian PR industry.

A statement signed by Shirley Tony Kum, Honorary Secretary and copied to the Ghana News Agency said on Thursday, 13th July 2023, IPR, Ghana would host a National PR Dialogue themed ‘Elevating Public Relations’ Excellence in Ghana.’

“Distinguished PR practitioners, communicators, and business leaders will converge to explore the dynamic world of PR through interactive panel discussions and a captivating keynote address by the President of IPR, Ghana, Mawuko Afadzinu, APR.

“The dialogue will foster an atmosphere of collaboration and innovation, emphasizing the significant impact of PR practitioners in bridging gaps and driving positive change across various sectors”.

The statement said the address would be followed by a discussion from a distinguished panel including Aba Lokko, Petra Aba Asamoah, Comfort Edu and David Damoah and the panel would be moderated by Dr. Nafisah Mahama.

“The event offers a unique platform for professionals to engage in insightful conversations, exchange ideas, and share best practices that can elevate the effectiveness and reputation of the PR industry in Ghana.

“Both seasoned practitioners and students will have the opportunity to expand their knowledge in the field of PR while forging valuable connections with like-minded professionals from both the public and private sectors”.

World Public Relations Day, celebrated annually, recognizes the pivotal role that Public Relations plays in shaping communication, fostering relationships, and enhancing understanding between organizations and their target audiences.

The statement said this year’s theme, “Harnessing the Power of Public Relations,” highlights the extensive reach and potential of PR in shaping industries, governments, and brands.

“By participating in this event, PR professionals, students, and individuals with a keen interest in the field will gain valuable insights and contribute to the growth of the PR industry in Ghana.

The Institute of Public Relations, Ghana (IPR, Ghana), which is a professional body for Public Relations practitioners in Ghana was founded in 1972 and registered as a professional body under the Professional Bodies Registration Decree, 1973 (NRCD 143).

Amongst its roles, IPR, Ghana exists to provide a professional structure for the practice of public relations and enhance the ability and status of its members as professional practitioners.

GNA

