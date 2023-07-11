HD+ Kids Armwrestling hits Ashanti Region on Saturday

By Francis Ofori

Accra, July 11, GNA – The Ashani Regional leg of the regional HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship Season II will hit Kumasi on Saturday, July 15 with fun, entertainment, exciting goodies and prizes for participants and patrons of the event.

Boys and girls between ages 12 and 16 would converge on the Archbishop Peter Kwasi Sarpong Hall of St Louis Senior High School in Kumasi as over 100 ‘wannabe’ pullers battle to book a place for one of the 18 regional slots available for the national finals to be held later in the year.

The championship, a continental novelty by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) supported by SES HD+ Ghana Limited, has already made stops in the Bono Region, Greater Accra Region, and Eastern Region with 54 regional finalists on standby for the national event.

Boys will compete in the lightweight, middleweight, and heavyweight categories while the girls also compete in the lightweight, middleweight, and heavyweight categories.

The event which is powered by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation is spearheaded by the President of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa who also doubles as the Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation, Mr Charles Osei Asibey.

In an interview, Mr Osei Asibey said he was excited over the smooth and successful run of the regional events and assured Ashanti region of a more fun-packed championship.

“Suyani set the tone for the event and Accra raised the bar; Koforidua was rip-roaring, and we are going to have fireworks in Kumasi that I can assure all patrons of the events.

“I urge all kids within Ashanti between the ages of 12 and 16 and non-competing fans of Armwrestling, adults and kids alike to be at the St Louis Senior High School and the part of this unforgettable event.

The event is sponsored by SES HD+ Ghana Limited and supported by GNTV Junior, 442 Media Production, Woezor TV, ETV Ghana and Joy Prime.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

