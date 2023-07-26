Greater Accra NHIA membership up

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, July 26, GNA –The membership of the National Health Insurance Scheme in the Greater Accra Region has increased by 8.4 per cent in the 2023 half-year annual active membership figure compared to the 2022 same period.

The scheme has, therefore, been rated the best third-performing region in the country in terms of membership enrolment.

Madam Patience Danquah, Acting Regional Director of the Scheme, who made these known in a mid-year performance review for 2023, said Volta and Oti Regions placed first and second in that order.

She said the Ayawaso district out of the 17 district offices, was the best in terms of active membership performance, achieving 70.3 per cent of the active membership target with the Ga Central district office being the least performing, chalking 20.3 per cent.

Madam Danquah said Greater Accra Region’s revenue performance of 61 per cent was below the national average of 65 per cent, adding that the Region placed tenth in the national ranking.

The region, she said achieved a five per cent increment in the half-year revenue collection figure compared to the same period in 2022.

The Ashaiman District office was the best-performing district in terms of revenue mobilisation, recording GH¢736,600.91 representing 81 per cent, whilst Ga East District was the least-performing district with GH¢250,828.66, representing 25 per cent, she said.

Madam Danquah encouraged new members with Ghana cards to register with the scheme in the comfort of their homes by just downloading the App.

She encouraged those with expired cards to also use the shortcode 929 to renew their memberships and pay the charges through Momo without having to travel to the NHIS offices.

She said there was free registration for those on LEAP and pregnant women.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

