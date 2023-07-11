Government begins biometric data verification exercise for CAP 30 pensioners

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, July 11, GNA – The Government of Ghana, acting through the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD), has commenced a biometric data verification exercise for CAP 30 pensioners.

The exercise is to link their National Identification Authority (NIA) numbers with the pension database and clean up the system to ensure payment of benefits to legitimate pensioners.

A statement signed by Mr Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, Controller and Accountant-General and made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the exercise, which would run for two months, started on July 3, 2023, and would end on August 31, 2023.

The statement urged all eligible pensioners to adhere to the timeframe to ensure they continued to receive their pension benefits without interruption.

It added that the Ghanaian CAP 30 pensioners residing abroad were also required to participate in the verification exercise.

They should submit copies of the required documents to their respective Foreign Missions/

Those who do not have the Ghana Card should still submit the other documents together with their completed life certificates to the missions while taking steps to obtain the Ghana Card.

“To ensure a smooth and successful verification, all pensioners must present a copy of the front and back of their Ghana Card, Pension Advice and Pension Form 1 in person at the designated verification centres,” it said.

The statement added that those who did not have the Pension Advice and Pension Form 1 could submit the front and back copy of their Pension ID Card.

It said the verification exercise would take place at the CAGD head office annex, room 13, CAGD regional offices, various pension associations offices and meeting points and finance offices of all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

GNA

