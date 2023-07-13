Gomoa-Effutu land dispute: MPs pay courtesy call on chiefs  

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, July 13, GNA- As part of efforts in addressing the ongoing land disputes in the Gomoa-Effutu area, four Members of Parliament from both Caucus have paid a courtesy call on the chiefs of Gomoa Ajumako, Gomoa Akyempim and Effutu in the Central Region.

Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, led Mr Desmond D. Paitoo, a National Democratic Congress (NDC), MP for Gomoa East; Mr Richard Gyan-Mensah, an NDC MP for Gomoah West and Naana Eyiah, an NPP MP for Gomoa Central and Deputy Minister for the Interior, to engage with the traditional leaders.

The rest of the delegation were Alhaji Kassim Zubairu, the Municipal Chief Executive for Effutu; Mr Solomon Quarm, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Gomoa East; Mr Bismark Baisie Nkum, the DCE for Gomoah West and Mr Benjamian Kojo Otto, the DCE for Gomoa Central.

A statement signed by Mr Afenyo-Markin, who is also the Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament and issued to the Ghana News Agency said the delegation’s commitment to an impartial strategy for resolving the land disputes and ensuring peace in the areas were paramount.

It said for the Region’s development, there would be the creation of a Development Authority for each of the areas visited as a strategic instrument to propel the developmental agenda of the enclave.

It also emphasised the creation of a bi-partisan joint committee to address the land concerns of the chiefs.

According to the Statement, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, the Paramount Chief of Gomoa Ajumako, expressed his profound gratitude to the team for the visit.

“Gomoa Ajumako and Effutu do not currently have any open land disputes,” it said.

The statement said, the Paramount Chief, therefore, underlined the critical value of peaceful co-existence and applauded the group’s dedication to arriving at a solution that was advantageous to all sides.

On his part, Obirfo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II, the Paramount Chief of Gomoa Akyempim, announced his consent for the plans made by the team that would enable them to achieve enduring peace and development.

“He sincerely reiterated his commitment to a peaceful resolution of the disagreements and openly admitted the frustrations that had motivated his earlier public utterances regarding the land issues, prompting the team’s visits,” it said.

The Statement quoted Nenyi Ghartey VII, the Paramount Chief of Effutu, as expressing gratitude for the team’s timely effort and reaffirming the Effutu Traditional Council’s support for their innovative ideas.

It added that Nenyi Ghartey VII lauded the delegation for their determined efforts that were leading to resolving tensions in the area.

He, therefore, called for continuous development in the area.

The Gomoa Assin Traditional Council, which has jurisdiction over all the Gomoa towns, in a news report allegedly expressed dissatisfaction with the alleged encroachment activities of the Effutu people on their lands.

Obirfo Ahunakor Ahor Ankobea, Omanhene of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council is alleged to have said the trend if not stopped, could lead to a confrontation between the two traditional authorities.

The two ethnic groups had a history of land disputes, and in recent weeks, traditional leaders from both sides had traded affronts.

The dispute was reignited by an alleged recent claim by some traditional leaders from Atekyedo, which is part of the Effutu traditional area, that the lands of Okyereko fall within the Effutu enclave.

At a Press Conference in Parliament on Monday, Mr Afenyo-Markin told the Parliamentary Press Corps that a bi-partisan Committee dedicated to thoroughly investigating the land dispute between the Chiefs and people of Gomoa was set to be established.

He explained that the issues transcended partisan affiliations and required a united approach from all political parties.

“… The committee will thoroughly investigate the underlying administrative and traditional boundary issues to resolve the dispute between the chiefs and people of the two areas.

“As political leaders, we hold the responsibility of preserving the cultural heritage and security of our communities to attract investment to the enclave,” Mr Afenyo-Markin said.

