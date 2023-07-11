Ghanaian artiste Vudumane thrills crowd at Davido’s Timeless Tour in Chicago

Accra, July 11, GNA – Ghana’s Afropiano star, Vudumane, made a historical debut at Davido’s “Timeless” world tour in Chicago last Saturday, July 8.

Vudumane, who is among the artistes selected to perform on the “Timeless” tour, thrilled the thousands present at the Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois, with a spectacular musical performance.

The “Odo Wuo” hitmaker performed some of his hit songs, including “Oh No” and “I’m On My Way,” just to mention a few, to the delight of the audience.

Vudumane’s performance was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the night, with the crowd singing and dancing along to his melodies.

Vudumane, who is a versatile artist, has collaborated with some of the biggest names in African music, including Zlatan and Davido, among others.

He is billed to perform at the next “Timeless” tour dates in Canada, Boston, and Atlanta on July 13th, 15th, and 18th, respectively.

Fans of both King Vudumane and Davido are sure to be in for some thrilling nights.

GNA

