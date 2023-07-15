Ghanaian album “The Villian I Never Was” hits 300 million stream mark.

By Emmanuel Mensah

Accra, July 15, GNA – Ghanaian record breaking musician , Black Sherif, has achieved a milestone of being the first Ghanaian to ever hit the 300 million stream mark on boomsplay.

Black Sheriff’s debut album “The Villain I Never Was” received a tonne of attention both before and after it was released, making ripples in and across seas accumulating to his success.

He gained popularity in 2021 with his song “First Sermon” released in May and later followed up with the “Second Sermon” in July where his breakthrough came in March 2022 with his hit single “Kwaku the Traveller”, which reached Number One on the Ghanaian and Nigerian Apple Music charts.

The 14 listed track album, ”The Villain I Never Was” was released on October 5, 2022 which he only featured Nigerian’s finest Afrobeat sensation, Burnaboy, for the remix of “second sermon”.

Black Sherif bagged the numerous awards in the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) including Artists Of The Year, Best Music Video, M

Most Popular Song of the Year, Best Collaboration Of The Year.

GNA

