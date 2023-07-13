Ghana Premier League to start on September 20

By Christian Kobby Quarshie

Accra, July 13, GNA- The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season has been scheduled to kick off on September 20, 2023.

The matchday one will kick off on Wednesday at the various venues.

Medeama SC who are the champions of the 2022/23 season would hope to improve their performance to defend their title, Whilst Asante Kotoko SC and Hearts of Oak, would like to recover the glory from the Yellow and Mauves.

Nations FC, Heart of Lions and Bofoakwa Tano have been promoted to the topflight from the Division One League.

Meanwhile, King Faisal, Tamale City and Kotoku Royals suffered relegation from the top-flight.

The league fixtures for 2023-24 league campaign would be released this month.

