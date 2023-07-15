Ghana Mining Expo held in Takoradi

By Emmanuel Gamson/ Veronica Kyei Baffour

Takoradi, July 15, GNA – Key stakeholders in the mining sector have converged, in Takoradi, to discuss pertinent issues affecting the sector and develop strategies geared towards repositioning it to be responsible and profitable for socio-economic growth.

The event, Ghana Gold Expo and Mining Week, which was the fourth in a series being organised by the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC), was held on the theme: “Sustainable Mineral Resources Development and Well-being of Mining Communities”.

It was organised in collaboration with ViewTag Ghana Gold Expo, a partner of Aurum Monaco and leader of Global Responsible Jewellery Council and the United Nations Environmental Programme.

It afforded stakeholders the opportunity to share ideas and information on the investment opportunities and challenges in the African gold sector to help implement strategies for accelerated growth in the mining industry.

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister, in his opening remarks, said the Ghana Gold Expo served as a solution-oriented platform for stakeholders to discuss and address critical issues surrounding mineral resource exploration in Ghana and around the globe.

“Our goal is to accelerate progress and ensure the long-term social, economic, and environmental sustainability of our mining endeavors and thus position our mining brand as a country”, he noted.

Mr Darko-Mensah said sustainable mineral development required a comprehensive approach encompassing responsible mining practices, environmental stewardship, and the empowerment of mining communities.

That, he added, was one of the surest ways through which the mining sector could contribute to driving economic growth and creating employment opportunities for citizens in the mining value chain towards national development.

The Regional Minister said: “The Western Region and Ghana, known for its rich mineral resources, hold great potential for sustainable mineral development, and we are committed to harnessing this potential responsibly and inclusively to create the desirable local communities we want”.

Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, commended organisers of the Ghana Mining Expo for their relenting efforts to highlight Ghana’s mineral resource potential, promote the country’s mining sector to the international community, and build strong partnerships to develop the country’s mineral resources for sustainable development.

He said though the mining sector had contributed significantly to the country’s socio-economic growth, more efficient measures were needed to optimise all stages of the mining value chain as a panacea for sustainable, inclusive, and holistic national development.

“Despite its contribution to our national economy, let us face it, we have not benefited optimally from our mineral resources. This is due to over-reliance on the export of minerals in their raw state, absence of linkages with other sectors of the economy, lack of domestic capacity, inadequate monitoring mechanisms, and irresponsible mining practices,” Mr Jinapor noted.

He, therefore, gave the assurance that the government was committed to working with the private sector and other relevant stakeholders to adopt strategies that would not only exploit the country’s mineral resources, but also transform mining into a catalyst for industrialisation.

Various activities took place during the Expo including; exhibition, a mining policy forum, and presentations and panel discussions on various mining industry related topics with focus on the theme.

