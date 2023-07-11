Ghana Government concerned of exodus of Nurses

By Samuel Ackon

Assin Adubiase (C/R), July 11, GNA – The government is worried about the increasing number of nurses and midwives leaving the shores of Ghana for greener pastures, Mr. Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Minister of Health, has stated.

He made this known at the maiden matriculation and graduation ceremony of Assinman Nursing and Midwifery Training College at Assin Adubiase in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

The theme for the celebration was, “Achieving Universal Health Coverage and Sustainable Development Goals through Quality Nursing and Midwifery Education, Research and Practice.”

His speech was read on his behalf by Dr. Barnabas K. Yeboah, Director of Nursing and Midwifery at the Ministry.

He said the phenomenon was alarming and that the government had prioritised its resolution and would do its best to ensure the situation did not collapse the health system in the country.

In addition, he said the Ministry of Health (MoH), would continue to invest in training and developmental programmes to ensure nurses were equipped with the requisite skills, knowledge and expertise to carry out their work efficiently.

Working conditions, he said for Nurses and Midwives would also be improved across the country.

To strengthen the Nurses and Midwifery workforce, he noted that the MoH instituted the Annual National Nursing and Midwifery Excellence and Hall of Fame Awards in 2021 and 60 outstanding nurses and midwives had been recognized for their contributions towards quality health care delivery in Ghana.

The Minister pointed out that the MoH in collaboration and support from UNFPA had initiated a process to establish Centres of Excellence across the 16 regions of the country progressively.

He said this initiative was expected to improve maternal and child health outcomes.

The Assinman Nursing and Midwifery Training College was established on October 11, 2019, with 134 students and now has a population of about 1002 students.

The Minister commended the graduands for excellent work done and wished them well in their professional journey.

Mrs. Ophelia Nkrumah Johannes, first and current Principal of the College was excited to witness the ceremony, saying the College secured 86.2 per cent passes in its Council Examination and enumerated inadequate infrastructure, lack of financial clearance for employment of fresh staff, additional bus to complement the existing one, inadequate clinical instruments and computers as their challenges.

The principal called on all stakeholders, philanthropists and organisations to help grow the school.

In all 122 students including18 males graduated.

GNA

