Ga Traditional Council formally informs Speaker of Ga Queen Mother’s demise

By Iddi Yire

Accra, July 11, GNA – Representatives of the Ga Traditional Council led by Nii Dodoo Nsaki II, Otublohum Mantse have paid a courtesy call on Speaker Alban Bagbin to formally inform him of the demise of the Ga Queen Mother, Naa Dedei Omaedru II of the Ga State.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Speaker expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Ga State and the family for such a great loss.

It said the Speaker took the opportunity to espouse some of the great virtues of the icon and the longest reigning Queen mother who carried out her duties with excellence.

In attendance were some Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Ga State, such as: Mr Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister and MP for Ayawaso Central; Mr Nii Lante Vanderpuye, National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Odododiodio; Madam Theresa Lardi Awuni, MP for Okaiwei South; Mr Samuel Nartey George, MP for Ningo-Prampram; and Madam Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

