Ga State distances itself from Ntiamoah’s GBA ban

Accra, July 24, GNA – The Ga State has distanced itself from the two-year suspension of boxing promoter Mr. Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA).

On June 26, 2023, the GBA suspended Mr. Ntiamoah-Boakye for what they described as a serious offence of misconduct, disrespect, and insubordination for organising a bout despite a ban on noise-making by the Ga State.

But a statement released by Nuno Akwaa Mensah III, the Highest Priest of the Ga Traditional Area, stated that they received a report that cleared the boxing event of flouting the traditional laws of drumming and noise-making.

“It is unfortunate to get to know that the GBA has suspended the licence of Mr. Ntiamoah-Boakye and his company for two years based on flouting the laws of ban on drumming and noise making, which reports given to my office were otherwise.

“As my office is to keep our age-old sacred customs and traditions, and to punish accordingly any group or individual flouting such laws, my office would also not support injustice to any group or individual based on tribe, creed, or race,” the statement said.

It added that the GBA had the right to suspend its members based on its rules and regulations, but Ga State had to distance itself from the suspension based on flouting traditional rules.

The GBA has faced huge criticism from various boxing stakeholders who have expressed their displeasure with the decision to ban Mr. Ntiamoah and his outfit, S3 Boxing Promotions.

