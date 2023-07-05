Farmers in Sissala East introduced to new weed insect control

By Mohammed Balu

Tumu, (UWR), July 05, GNA – Adama West Africa, an input dealer, has introduced two new varieties of herbicides to agro-input dealers in the Sissala area.

The two chemicals; Maizine 30 OD and Nicogold 400 OD herbicides, are for treating weeds and controlling insects.

The forum was organised by Farmerline Services, which provided agri-based solutions in asset financing, digital insurance, digital finance, market access, input access, value addition, and farmer education.

Mr Joshua Banana, the Marketing Manager of Adama West Africa, who introduced the two new varieties to the input dealers, said proper weed management would lead to maximum crop yields for the farmers.

He therefore urged markets to patronise the product to avoid weeds competing with crops for sunlight, moisture, and nutrients, as they served as alternative host for insects and pests.

Mr Banana assured the input dealers of his company’s strength in weed management and insect control, saying it had identified the challenges in maize production over the years through its relentless research activities.

He stressed that Adama West Africa, was the first to introduce herbicides to the Ghanaian market by introducing Nicocan, which was later copied by others in the market and that the company came with the new products with active ingredients that were uniquely formulated in atrazine, mesotrione, and nicosulfuron for early post-emergence control of grassy and weeds in maize fields.

He advised farmers against formulations of mixtures as that could burn crops or affect crop health.

Mr Banana stressed that Nicogold was a selective early post-emergence herbicide that controlled both broad leaf and grasses at early application two weeks after emergence of the maize planted whilst, maizine is made up of three active ingredient formulations also for maize application at two weeks after germination of maize, which controlled broad leaf and grasses.

He said chemical weed management saved time, cost and improved yields in rice, soya, and other products.

Mr Emmanuel Sasu Yeboah, the Upper West Regional Director of Agriculture applauded Farmerline and Adama West Africa for the good work and expressed appreciation to all the Sissala farmers for their continuous hard work.

Mr Yeboah stated that considering the production level in the Sissala areas, there were plans to register and document production in the area as they were market leaders in maize production.

