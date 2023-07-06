EU Climate Change Service records warmest June ever on record

London, Jul. 6, (dpa/GNA) – June 2023 was the hottest June on record since global record-keeping began, the EU Climate Change Service Copernicus reported on Thursday.

Globally, June was 0.53 degrees Celsius warmer than the average recorded between 1991 to 2020 – which was well above the previous record set in June 2019, the EU climate monitoring agency said.

Sea surfaces also had record-breaking temperatures in June, according to the Copernicus report.

Exceptionally high-temperature anomalies were measured in the North Atlantic Ocean, it said.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) also measured record temperatures in the North Atlantic about three weeks ago.

Copernicus is still researching the causes of the changes, however, the climate agency said there are several possible factors, including climate change, a relatively low concentration of particles in the air and certain circulations in the atmosphere and the ocean.

“These exceptional conditions in the north Atlantic highlight the complexity of the Earth system, and remind us of the importance of monitoring the global climate in near real time,” Carlo Buontempo, director of the Climate Change Service, said.

The service, whose records date back to 1979, publishes monthly analyses on temperatures, sea ice cover, and other data.

GNA

