Ethel Adjorlolo-Marfo wins Activist of the Year Award by Glitz Africa

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, July 13, GNA – Mrs Ethel Adjorlolo-Marfo, the boy child advocate and founder of Junior Shapers Africa (JSA) has been recognised with the Activist of the Year Award by Glitz Africa, organisers of the the Ghana Women of the Year Honours.

A citation presented to the awardee reads “You have committed to a vision of making the male -child a better representation of what society needs today.”

It also said “Your passion to see the male-child get the needed attention and grooming is indeed commendable.We celebrate you for dedicating your time towards a course that makes the world a better place.”

The Ghana Women of the Year Honours celebrates both the Ghanaian indigenous and diaspora women who are making a great impact in society.

For the past seven years, the Honours scheme has showcased the untapped potential of woma

The Honourees are selected by an astute board of achievers who use clear and objective criteria in ensuring that the final list comprises the most deserving women in various fields.

Mrs Adjorlolo-Marfo in an interview with the GNA expressed appreciation for the recognition of her efforts in supporting the boy child.

She said it was also an avenue for her and the team to engage in bigger projects, which was in line with her initiatives to advocate for the boy child.

The Activist of the Year said her outfit would launch a project in September, where some books and reading materials would be supplied to boys to equip them shape their mental health and emotional stability.

She said boys continued to face unique challenges that affected their mental health, social development and emotional well-being, hence the need for the exercise.

Mrs Adjorlolo-Marfo indicated that for the past few years, the organisation’s operations had been centered in Accra, and that, after the launch, they would extend the materials across the country.

“We have been to Twifo Hemang, Awutu Senya and some places outside Accra some years ago, but we have not really had a national presence, so these reading materials about mental health is something that we are targeting on a national basis.” she added.

The Founder said mental health issues were often stigmatised in Ghana, and boys may struggle to express their emotions and sought help when needed.

“This lack of awareness and understanding of emotional intelligence can lead to long-term mental health challenges,” she said.

Mrs Adjorlolo-Marfo said boys, who were going through mental health challenges or emotional problems as a result of bullying, sidelining and low self-esteem must be encouraged to open up to an adult preferably their parents or teachers.

She added that, ” parents should seek help from teachers if it was a problem affecting their son academically and socially. Parents should also seek professional help through a clinical psychologist if the situation persists after consultations with the child’s teacher”

Mrs Adjorlolo-Marfo said forums would also be held in schools and other relevant places to offer boys the opportunity to express their silent struggles.

