Engineer granted GH₵40,000.00 bail for causing damage

By Dorphina Ansah

Accra, July 27, GNA – An Accra circuit court has granted bail of GH40,000.00 with two sureties to an engineer for allegedly breaking a three-course block fence wall worth GH40,000.00.

The Court, headed by Mrs Ellen Ofei-Ayeh, ruled that one of the two sureties must earn at least GH1,500 each month.

The sureties were also required by the trial judge to deposit their Ghana cards with the Court.

Solomon Boye-Doku, the accused, pled not guilty to the charge levelled against him. The case has been adjourned to August 23, 2023.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Gulliver Tenkorang, told the Court that the complainant, Mr Solomon Kalitsi, was a businessman who lived at Tse Addo in La, and the accused, Solomon Boye-Doku, was an engineer who lived at Emefs Estate in Lashibi.

Boye-Doku bought four plots of land from one Mr Francis Ashie Anum and his brother Mr Laryea Japo, who is now deceased, seven years ago but only paid for three of them.

The owners of the land told Boye-Doku a few months later that they needed money to handle a serious situation, and he asked them to sell the remaining piece, which he could not pay at the time.

Mr Ashie Anum and his late brother then sold that block of land to Mr Kalitsi, and provided him with a document on the lot.

According to the prosecution, Boye-Doku later returned to the landowners to pay for the remaining plot but was told that the land had already been sold to Mr Kalitsi.

Boye-Doku then requested money from the Kalitsi for a fence wall he had built around the land, which he (Mr Kalitsi) paid, in front of one Mr Nii Botwe Laryea II, the Nunguaman Dzaasetse and the Legal Custodian of the said land.

It was stated that on February 24, 2023, Kalitsi dispatched his workmen to begin the development of the area by erecting a fence wall.

The prosecution said Boye-Doku went to the site and illegally removed a three-course block fence wall for no apparent cause.

A report was filed the same day at the Baatsonaa Division, and Boye-Doku was taken into custody to aid in the investigation.

He denied the offence in his caution statement.

Boye-Doku told the police that the land belonged to him and was instructed to submit a copy of his documentation covering the area, but he did not.

