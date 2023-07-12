Deputy Minister commends Ga East on flood mitigation measures

By Hafsa Obeng/Philemon Kwarteng, GNA

Accra, July 12, GNA – Mr. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development, has expressed satisfaction with measures taken by the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA) to address perennial flooding.

He gave the commendation during an inspection exercise of dredged sites within the Municipality as part of the implementation of the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) project.

The GEMA is among 17 Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies (MMAs) in the Region benefiting from the GARID project which aims at addressing the intractable sanitation and flooding issues in Accra.

As part of the project’s implementation, the Assembly received GHC420,910.00 for operational and maintenance activities, including dredging of some watercourses in the Municipality.

Five watercourses were dredged about a month ago. These were Boi Junction to Abokobi Market, Agbogba Fitting Shop, Dome Pillar 2 to Haatso Rabbit, and Dome Save More.

The Deputy Minister, who is currently touring the beneficiary Assemblies, held a brief meeting with the Management of GEMA, during which a presentation was made on the activities undertaken by the Assembly.

Mr. Korsah commended the Assembly and advised them to engage residents more and educate them on the need to change their attitudes towards water bodies and sanitation to avoid flooding.

Mrs. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, the Municipal Chief Executive expressed appreciation to the Minister for the visit and promised to commit the funds allocated to the Assembly to rightful use.

She gave the assurance that she would diligently supervise all activities of the GARID project in the Municipality.

Other components of the Ga East project include building a retention pond and waste transfer station at Atomic.

