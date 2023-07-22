Consider budgetary allocation for Cape Coast Airport-Residents appeal 

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, July 22, GNA-Ahead of the Mid-Year Budget Review slated for Thursday, July 27, some residents in the Cape Coast Metropolis have reminded the government to redeem its promise to construct a Cargo Airport in the historic city of Cape Coast.

Having confidence in the government to redeem its promise, the people appealed for budgetary allocation to be made available in the Mid-Year Budget Review to ensure the eagerly anticipated project sees the light of day.

With focus on tourism and aviation excellence, the proposed facility would become Africa’s foremost centre for large-scale repair of aircraft and training of personnel to provide rapid response when disasters occur.

The move is in tandem with the government’s economic transformation agenda to give a strong boost to intra-Africa trade through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCTA).

The residents told the Ghana News Agency in separate interviews that the facility would boost tourism-related businesses and at the same time attract investment in industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, and logistics.

It would also diversify the local economic activities leading to job creation, higher income levels, and improved standard of living.

The promise to construct an airport in the Region was made during the launch of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) 2020 election manifesto in Cape Coast on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

Outlining excerpts of the manifesto during the launch, the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, said: “we will accelerate our investments in roads, railways, and ports. And for the people of Cape Coast, I have good news for you-we are building a new harbour in Cape Coast and a new airport in Cape Coast.

“It is very critical that we do that. An airport makes a lot of sense in Cape Coast – it’s a real tourism hub. Among Greater Accra, Kumasi and Cape Coast, you have a triangle that is an economic activity. It is a major growth pole if we put an airport there to drive infrastructural growth,” he added.

Since the manifesto launch, some government officials had given assurances that the project would surely become a reality.

In May 2021, Mr. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister of Transport, assured the people of the Central Region that President Akufo-Addo’s promise to build an airport in Cape Coast was not an empty one but something that would be done.

Addressing the Central Region House of Chiefs, the Minister said, “I am making a firm promise that by the end of the four years, the airport would be built.”

In yet another instance, Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, delivering the 2021 budget in Parliament on March 12, 2021, in his capacity as caretaker Minister of Finance, said feasibility studies for the development of an airport in Cape Coast had commenced.

Mr. George Essen, an Administrator with the University of Cape Coast, said the presence of an airport would necessitate the development of supporting infrastructure, including improved roads, transportation networks, and utilities.

These developments can enhance the overall quality of life in rural areas, making them more attractive for both tourism and permanent settlement.

“The Airport will also facilitate increased tourism, which in turn creates employment opportunities and generates revenue for local businesses.

“The presence of an airport attracts more tourists, encourages the establishment of hotels, restaurants, and other amenities, and promotes the growth of the tourism industry in the region,” he said.

Ms Florence Ansaba, a cultural enthusiast with the Central Regional Centre for National Culture, indicated that the facility would enhance cultural exchange and understanding.

Tourists come from diverse backgrounds, traditions, and perspectives, leading to the exchange of ideas and fostering cultural understanding.

This exchange, she said, could help preserve local traditions and encourage appreciation of the area’s cultural heritage.

