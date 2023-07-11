Coalition of Individual Bondholders suspends picketing

By Julius Ofoe

Accra, July. 11, GNA – The Coalition of Individual Bondholders’ Group has suspended its planned picketing at the Finance Ministry following the payment of arrears on coupons and principals by the government.

The Coalition made up of members from the Individual Bondholders Forum (IBF) and Individual Bondholders Association of Ghana (IBHAG), confirmed payment of the arrears Tuesday morning.

Some members of the Coalition had travelled from Wa, Takoradi, Bogoso, Bolgatanga, Kumasi, Senya Beraku, and Klefe-Demete, to picket at the Finance Ministry on Tuesday, but rescinded the plan after the payment.

“Considering this development, the joint Steering Committee of the IBF and IBHAG has decided to suspend the march and picketing unless the Government breaches its commitments again,” the Coalition said in a press release.

“We remain indeed angry, but we choose to exercise extreme control, provided that the Government continues to fulfil its obligations promptly as agreed,” the Group said.

The Group called on all members to “remain steadfast and united to sustain our progress and ensure justice for all”.

The Finance Ministry said it had settled all outstanding coupons and principal payments up until June 19, 2023.

It also said it had made instructions for payments on coupons due until July 10, 2023.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

