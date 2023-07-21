Christianity, Islam, and Traditional religion abhors LGBTQ+ activities-Ken Ashigbey 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, July 21, GNA-Christianity, Islam, and Traditional religion in Ghana abhor the activities of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and its related activities (LGBTQ+), Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Chamber of Telecommunication, has stated.

He, therefore, cautioned youth against using the internet to follow the activities of LGBTQ+, stressing that even though children and youth were being encouraged to embrace the use of the internet and technology, they must not allow themselves to be lured into such activities.

He gave the caution when the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, in partnership with the Institute of ICT Professionals Ghana, trained 200 pupils and 67 teachers from public basic schools in the Ningo-Prampram District under the ‘Coding Caravan’, a digital skills education campaign.

“Your MP is in Parliament fighting to bring the bill against LGBTQ+ activities; therefore, don’t allow yourself to be lured into it. It is an abnormal behaviour, and those in it need to be cured; science does not back it as there is no gene that will make you so,” he stressed.

He said the LGBTQ+ community were using all sort of strategies, including the internet, movies, and social media, to lure the youth; therefore, there was a need for the youth and parents to be on alert.

Dr Ashigbey also cautioned the youth against using social media and technology for bad purposes, such as watching pornographic materials and taking and posting nude pictures, instead of using them to invent things that would solve problems in their communities.

“Don’t use ICT for evil such as nude pictures and cyber fraud; it is very important that you don’t engage in sexual promiscuity when using technology,” he stated.

He reminded the youth and public that Ghana had cyber security laws that dealt with people using the internet for evil.

He them to identify problems in their society and start thinking about technological innovations that could be used to solve them and make their lives much better, as technology was all about solving problems.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

