Carpenter sentenced to two years imprisonment for stabbing a man with a knife

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, July 11, GNA – A 33-year-old carpenter who stabbed a self-employed man three times in the back with a knife has been sentenced by an Accra Circuit Court.

Kwasi Adu, who was charged with causing harm, pleaded guilty.

The Court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo convicted Adu on his own plea and sentenced him to 2 years imprisonment.

The facts as presented by Chief Inspector Josephine Lamptey was that the complainant Mr Isaac Afari is self-employed at Kantamanto while the accused, now convict, was also a carpenter at Kantamanto.

The prosecution said Mr Afari was a caretaker of Madam Gifty Lamptey’s, a witness in the case shop at Kantamanto in the night.

It said some time ago, the convict went to sleep in front of the said shop in the night and when the complainant asked him not to sleep there again, the convict became offended and attacked him.

“On May 28, 2023, at about 0730 hours, the complainant saw the convict sleeping in front of the shop again and when he confronted him, he became offended and attacked him again which generated into a misunderstanding.

Sympathizers came in and calmed the situation down,” the prosecution added.

The prosecution said the complainant left the scene and, on his way, to buy “waakye”, the convict furiously chased the complainant and stabbed him in the back three times with a knife.

It said the convict took to his heels after causing harm to the complainant intentionally and unlawfully, but he was pursued and arrested by sympathisers at the Railways Police Station.

The prosecution said the complainant was rushed to Ussher Polyclinic for treatment.

It said the complainant came back to the Police station and lodged a formal complaint and he was issued with a medical form to be sent to Ussher Polyclinic for endorsement by the medical officer who treated him.

“On May 31, 2023, the complainant brought the medical form duly endorsed by Dr Linda Owusu Asante of the Ussher Polyclinic indicating that the harm was caused with a knife,” the prosecution added.

GNA

