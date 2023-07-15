Bulgarian Students Win Best Team Play Award at International Commercial Mediation and Negotiation Competition

Sofia, July 15 (BTA/GNA) – Students from the Faculty of Law of the St Kliment Ohridski University of Sofia won the Best Team Play award at the International Commercial Mediation and Negotiation Competition which took place in Vienna, law portal Lex.bg reported.

The competition was organised by the International Bar Association and the Vienna International Arbitral Centre.

The Bulgarian team included students Kristiana Nikolova, Ivan Draganov, Ilian Milchev and Lushka Zangarova. They were coached by Dayana Zasheva.

A total of 36 teams from around the world took part in the competition, with 24 competing in the Negotiators category and 12 in the Mediators category.

The competition was a simulation of a mediation session where the Bulgarian students played the role of parties in a commercial dispute. They negotiated with their counterparts and were mediated by a mediator student under the supervision of three international judges. The Bulgarian team faced teams from the National University of Singapore, Masaryk University in the Czech Republic and the National Law University in Jodhpur, India.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

