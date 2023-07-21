Boahen Korkor royals insist on restraining public announcement of alleged demise of ‘Sunyanimanhene’

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, July 21, GNA-Tension is mounting in the Sunyani Traditional Area, as the Boahen Korkor royal family, the mother-gate of the three Sunyani royal families insists on restraining the Sunyani Traditional Council from announcing the alleged demise of Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawri II.

Since August last year, rumours had been circulating in the traditional area about the purported death of the paramount chief, but the mother-gate made up of the Akosua Dua, Kwantwiwaa and Nyantakyiwaa royal families said they had not still received any official information from the traditional council about the death of their royal. But, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt the traditional council was still finalising modalities to officially, and publicly announce the said demise of Nana Nkrawri II on Tuesday July 25, 2023.

Addressing a news conference in Sunyani on Friday, Mr Richard Opoku, the Spokesman and the Secretary of the Boahen Korkor royal family committee said the “mother-gate is searching for our royal, Nana Nkrawri II because we have not heard from him since August 2022 neither have, we received any information from anybody”.

Flanked by some members of the royal family, including Nana Joseph Adjabeng Danquah, the spokesperson of the Nyantakyiwaa royal gate and Obaapanyin Yaa Anima and Akua Nsia, the female heads of the Boahen Korkor royal family, Mr Opoku said “if indeed our royal is dead, then the cause and date of his death must be known to us”.

Asked whether the mother-gate had heard about the rumours going round about the demise of Nana Nkrawri, he answered in affirmative, and added “the royal family therefore approached the traditional council, but we were informed our royal was admitted receiving treatment for some illness”.

“In fact, we proceeded to find out from his wives, but they also informed us that they have heard about the rumours, but couldn’t confirm the death”, he added, and therefore called on the traditional council “to do the needful” as demanded by the Sunyani tradition.

Obaapayin Aniwaa, 99 years, who told the GNA she was the elder sister of Nana Nkrawri said, “our ancestors are unhappy about the current happenings at the Traditional Council and if we don’t do things right calamity could easily befall us”.

“Now you can see that we are old and if we don’t do things right posterity will even judge us. I want to join my ancestors peacefully so I must ensure the right thing is done before I leave”, the old woman stated passionately.

Earlier, some of the members, clad in mourning cloth of red and black with red armbands and headgears paraded the principal streets of the Sunyani town, sang dirges, and later slaughtered sheep and performed rituals at the family’s stools’ room at the Sunyani Area Two.

