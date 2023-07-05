Bakatue returns as traditional funfair

By Prince Acquah

Elmina (C/R), July 05, GNA – The Elmina Benya Lagoon and its banks became a traditional funfair centre when hundreds of enthusiastic indigenes, visitors, and revellers converged to witness the rituals to lift the ban on fishing from the lagoon.

The ban on fishing from the lagoon, was placed by the traditional authorities of the ancient town exactly a month ago in line with tradition to allow the fishes to replenish its stock.

The lifting of the ban (Bakatue) is the major festival of the chiefs and people during which prayers and appreciation are offered to the gods for a good fishing year.

It is done annually on the first Tuesday of July and a grand durbar of chiefs and people held on Saturday to climax the festival.

This year’s festival is on the theme: “Buy made in Ghana goods and use made in Ghana products and support Ghanaian industries and create employment for the youth.”

The celebration this year, coincided with the sea closed season to offer some solace to the fishing community and marks the 25th anniversary of Nana Kodwo Condua VI, Omanhen of Edina Traditional Area.

The chief priest, Nana Kweku Omanyi and Nana Condua, dolled up in their traditional white outfits with woven leaves around their necks, performed the rituals to lift the ban.

The chief priest offered mashed yam to the gods after which a net was cast three times amid cheers from the animated crowd to signify that the lagoon was officially opened for fishing.

Just before the rituals started and ended, a regatta was held among various fisher groups to entertain the cheerful crowd.

A prominent feature of the fun-filled ritual were the canoe stunts performed by the fishermen and the singing and dancing by various colourfully dressed women groups in the canoes.

Mr Solomon Ebo Appiah, the Municipal Chief Executive of Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA), urged the people to eschew all forms of differences and work together in unity to spur development in the town.

A delegation of traditional leaders from Togo who graced the occasion congratulated Nana Condua on his 25th anniversary on the throne.

GNA

