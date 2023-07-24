At least 33 people die in house collapse in Cameroon

Nairobi, Jul. 24, (dpa/GNA) – At least 33 people have died in the collapse of a four-storey building in Cameroon’s largest city, Douala.

The West African country’s construction minister, Célestine Ketcha Courtès, confirmed the deaths on Monday.

She said that the building had collapsed onto a smaller house early on Sunday.

Rescue work is still ongoing, and it is feared there may be more people still in the rubble.

The cause of the building’s collapse was initially unknown.

According to experts, however, the background could be non-compliance with building regulations. Similar accidents occur frequently in Africa’s fast-growing cities.

GNA

