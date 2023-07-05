Assin North MP expresses gratitude to Mahama for support

By Iddi Yire

Accra, July 05, GNA – Mr James Gyakye Quayson, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Assin North has expressed gratitude to former President John Dramani Mahama for supporting him during the June 27, Parliamentary by-election to emerge victorious.

Mr Gyakye Quayson was elected in the June 27, Parliamentary by-election with 57.56 per cent of the valid votes cast.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Gyakye Quayson expressed gratitude to former President Mahama for his continuous support, without which he would not be the MP for Assin North.

This was after he was sworn-in as the MP for Assin North by Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament.

Mr Gyakye Quayson thanked all national, regional, constituency and branch executives and, the entire rank and file of the Party, who had supported him throughout this journey.

He thanked his hardworking campaign team who had been with him through thick and thin.

“I am grateful to the Speaker of Parliament and the NDC parliamentary caucus for their warm welcome and their unwavering support throughout this journey.” He said.

He thanked the good people of Assin North and the country for their prayers and support over the last few years, where he had been subjected to many court processes merely because of his interest in serving his Constituents and the country.

“It is a tremendous privilege and honour to have the unique opportunity to serve the good people of Assin North as their Member of Parliament,” he said.

Mr Gyakye Quayson said, he was eternally grateful to the almighty God and the good people of Assin North for their vote of confidence in him to represent them in this historic eighth Parliament.

“I understand the enormity of this important responsibility and I am committed to working with all my strength to justify the trust reposed in me by my people”.

Mr Gyakye Quayson said Ghana was currently confronted with many challenges such as massive unemployment, economic bankruptcy, macroeconomic instability, corruption, environmental degradation, declining education standards, and over-politicized state institutions.

He said the challenges called for Parliament to be more assertive in its oversight, lawmaking and deliberative functions.

He pledged to work with his colleagues in the NDC Minority Caucus to confront the challenges to enhance growth, economic opportunity, shared prosperity, and to advance our march towards equal rights, equal justice, equal citizenship, and equal opportunity for all.

The MP said as daunting as their challenges were, he was optimistic about the prospects of a better future.

“I believe we can and must harness the rich pool of human and natural resources at our disposal to achieve broad-based and sustainable growth.”

This calls for leveraging the skills and talents of all our citizens, including those who hold other citizenships. I therefore look forward to working on and supporting the Constitution (Amendment) bill, 2021 in this endeavor.

He said he looked forward to serving his people and the country as a whole in the eighth Parliament effective from the day of his swearing-in.

