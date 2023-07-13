Asogli State partners Assembly to reengineer Ho drainage

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, July 13, GNA – The Asogli State Council has announced its partnership with the Ho Municipal Assembly to reengineer the drainage system of the Volta Regional Capital.

This follows closely Saturday’s rainfall which caused devastation in parts of the city.

A release signed by Mr Stephen Tetteh, the Secretary to the State, extended his condolence to victims of the flood, saying his outfit was collaborating with the Assembly to provide a permanent solution to the drainage challenges.

The Secretary said works were ongoing with NADMO to provide the needed relief and enhance the vision for a properly engineered flood-resilient city.

“The Asogli State Council is deeply distressed about the severe destruction of property and the resulting misery suffered by some residents of Ho because of the heavy rainfall on Saturday.

“The Council expresses its sympathies especially to those directly impacted by the floods. We share their pain, and we will work with the municipal authorities to offer them some support as they rebuild their lives and business. The Council is in discussions with NADMO to facilitate relief supplies to victims”.

He stressed that “We have already commenced discussions with the Municipal Assembly about long-term measures that would prevent the recurrence of such a tragedy.

“We intend to work with all the relevant agencies to map the drainage system, and develop a comprehensive drainage plan, including the construction of storm drains and concrete channels to ensure free flow of water throughout Ho and its surrounding areas.

“We shall work together to ensure the protection and safety of our community and put in every effort to prevent disastrous flooding in the city”.

The Council also cautioned stakeholders against raising structures on waterways and storm drains which included homes, businesses and agricultural activities, adding that the practice of dumping solid waste into drains should be strongly discouraged to help save the city.

The Council commended all actors including the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), National Fire Service, NADMO, Red Cross, the Municipal Assembly and media, for their leadership, swift responses and the measures taken so far to help the flood victims among other things.

Mr Divine Bosson, the MCE, led a team to assess the impact of the flood in the area, and ensured that structures that had lost their stability due to floods, were marked and subsequently pulled down.

