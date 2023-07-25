Anyako Water: Koku Anyidoho commends Torgbi Tenge Dzokoto-Gligui VII

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Anyako (V/R) July 25, GNA – Mr Koku Anyidoho, a former Deputy Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed joy over the new water project for Anyako-Konu, saying it was timely and will help save lives.

He commended Torgbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII, the Paramount Chief of Amugo-Wego Traditional Area and the ‘Dufia’ of Anyako-Konu, for the great role played in ensuring the people in the area had access to potable drinking water.

Mr Anyidoho gave the commendation during the commissioning of a 60,000-litre community water project at Anyako-Konu in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region.

He also commended Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, for the efforts made for the Anyako community to get a potable drinking water.

“Water they say is life. We just give thanks to those who deserve it and move on with life,” he said.

Mr Anyidoho urged the beneficiary towns to ensure good maintenance culture to keep the system running at all times.

Torgbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII expressed excitement about the project and commended Dr Bawumia, Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the Keta Municipal Chief Executive, as well as the chiefs of Anyako for their support.

“Let me congratulate my chiefs who made some contributions of over GHS 320,000.00 towards this course,” he said.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, said government remained committed to providing good potable drinking water to the people of Ghana.

Mr Gemegah advised the beneficiaries to do things devoid of politics.

Some community members Ghana News Agency interacted with, appealed to the government, philanthropists, and individuals to assist them with other needs such as good roads, hospitals, and drainage systems.

The water project has since been handed over to the Ghana Water Company for use.

GNA

