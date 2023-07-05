Andy Feni to release maiden single dubbed ‘Yaweh’ 

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, July 5, GNA-A Ghanaian-Australian Gospel worshipper, Andy Feni, is set to release his maiden single, dubbed “Yahweh,” on July 7, to uplift and inspire listeners, and evoke the desire to worship God as well as urging Ghanaians to keep faith in God.

Mr. Feni, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency Entertainment Desk in Tema said he was inpired to compose the song by sermons in the Bible and personal life experiences to bring solace and praise in the face of adversity.

He said the lyrics not only reflect a journey of divine healing and restoration during challenges, but also stand as a testament to the transformative power of faith.

Mr. Feni, who doubles as an Elder of the Church of Pentecost and District Music Leader at the Church of Pentecost Sydney Central Worship Centre, urged Christians to continuously give thanks to God.

“The gifted songwriter Kobby Mantey has joined forces with me, guided by the Holy Spirit, to co-create the awe-inspiring anthem, ‘Yahweh,” he stated

The song would be available on YouTube and other social media platforms.

Mr Feni has been proficient in music, has had the chance to work with several musicians over the past two decades to impact the lives of many.

GNA

