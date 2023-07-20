Allow children to choose their  career courses- Parents urged 

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, July 20, GNA – Parents and Guardians have been urged to allow their wards to choose subject areas and courses that are in line with their strength, talents, and skills with guidance from school authorities.

The reverse, which had been said to be an imposition of career courses on children, especially those who graduate to the Senior High Schools (SHS) limit their development according to teachers and entrepreneurs.

The piece of advice was given when Social Watch Africa (SoWA), civil society entity that creates awareness on social issues, together with Mizpah International School, commemorated the 2023 World Youth Skills Day.

The event which saw scores of pupils together with their teachers at their Junior High School (JHS), also brought some entrepreneurs and career development experts to inspire the teenagers to discover their skills.

The speakers on the theme: “Your Skill Is an Asset for Self & National Development,” shared their experiences on how they missed out initially on developing their talents and skills but quickly rediscovered and explored them.

Mr Kojo Asiamah Addo, Lead Advocate, Social Watch Africa, in his words of encouragement, said parents needed to be aware that the skills the children had been displaying at school, church, home and the things that come to them easily would be what they could build a career for.

“It is imperative for parents to understand that children are dynamic and are full of skills and potentials and the best way to make them successful is to allow them explore their strength and talents,” he said.

Mr Addo said Social Watch Africa would continued to focus on developing the next generation by imbibing in the youth the spirit of social work and talent identification to develop their communities.

He said the idea was to make the kids change agents to understand that beyond the normal academia and professional skills, there were other skills that they could develop and make it in life.

Ms Mabel Simpson, an Entrepreneur and Team Lead, mSimps Company, said Technical and Vocational education and training had been a key driver for most economies as evidenced in Germany, creating job opportunities for their youth and artisans.

She advised that the culture of parents pushing their children to do courses they were not interested in needed to be changed, adding that such children had struggled to realise their full potential in life.

As a manufacturer in handmade leather and wax print handbags, laptop bags, backpacks, leather slippers, loafers, travel luggage, Miss Simpson told the children “start your development from now and don’t wait for the future. Identify your talents and skills as it all starts from how we dress, eat, wash and our daily chores and activities.”

Michael Osafo, a form two pupil of Mizpah International School said teaching had been his talent and anytime he taught his colleagues at school and home they understood well and he also got to know more.

“Our parents tell us we need to be a doctor and lawyer to progress in life. But that is not what is needed in this era. We need to explore the technical and vocational training by tapping into our skills to benefit us and the country,” he said.

