Alan Kyerematen donates 500 bags of cement towards medical facility for Anglican Diocese of Koforidua

Accra, July 13, GNA – Mr Alan Kyerematen, a presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has donated 500 bags of cement towards the construction of a medical facility for the Anglican Diocese of Koforidua.

In an appreciation letter to Mr Kyerematen, who is also the former Minister of Trade and Industry, the Bishop of Koforidua said Rt. Rev. Felix Odei Annancy, said the donation by the astute politician was a demonstration on non-selfishness.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude for your unselfish contribution to the construction of our Medical Facility in Koforidua. Your donation of 500 bags of cement is very important to us. It will help us to commence the construction of our medical facility.

“May this letter serve as a receipt of the 500 bags of cement you donated to us for which we are most grateful,” the letter said.

“We are very blessed to have you as a member of the Anglican Communion. Thank you again for your generous support and please be assured that you are in our prayers because we look forward to seeing you victorious in the upcoming flagbearer elections of the New Patriotic Party,” the letter dated July 12, 2023, added.

GNA

