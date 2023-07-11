Aisha Huang files witness statement, opens defence

Joyce Danso

Accra, July 11, GNA – En Huang aka Aisha Huang, the alleged galamsey kingpin, has filed her witness statement as part of opening her defence before an Accra High Court.

En Huang is standing trial on three counts of undertaking mining operation without license, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in illegal mining operations and the employment of foreigners and re-entering Ghana after she had been deported in 2018.

She has denied the charges.

In her five-page witness statement, admitted in evidence, Aisha, however, said: “My company (Golden Asia) did not own or operate a mining site in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region.

“I did not engage or employ Gao Jin Cheng, Lu QiJun, Haibin Gao and Zhang Zhipeng to mine of provide mining support service for us or to anyone.

“I say that neither I nor my company, Golden Asia, nor myself have bought any farm or piece of land from prosecution witnesses four, five, six or anyone or anyone or own any piece or parcel of land or mining site in all in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti region.”

According to Aisha her company, Golden Asia, did not own or hired any excavators, “chanffans” or other earth moving machines allegedly found at the sites where the four Chinese national were arrested.

Led in her evidence by her defence team, Aisha said the two out of the above-mentioned Chinese nationals kept their passports with her in Kumasi.

Aisha, however, admitted to following up at the Ghana Immigration Service to ascertain how she could be of assistance to the four nationals after they had been arrested.

She explained: “None of the four Chinese nationals is my family member.”

She denied knowing or visiting any of the mining sites captured in the videos, pictures and maps tendered before the court by some witnesses.

According to Aisha, she also did not engage in any mining or provide any mining support services although they were licensed to do so.

Aisha told the court that she had lived in Ahodwo, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region from the year 2011 until she was deported in December 2018.

“I say that between the years 2013 and 2018 I operated a supermarket, popularly known as Aisha Supermarket at Ahodwo, Kumasi, having a dominantly Chinese customer base.”

The matter has been adjourned to July 17, 2023, for cross-examination.

GNA

