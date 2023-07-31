Ahantaman Girls’ SHS celebrates 75th Anniversary

By Emmanuel Gamson

Ketan, (W/R), July 31, GNA – The Ahantaman Girls’ Senior High School (SHS) in the Western Region, has marked its 75th Anniversary celebration, calling on stakeholders to develop strategies for students to take advantage of emerging opportunities in science and technology.

The celebration held on the theme: “75 Years of Promoting Discipline as a Tool for STEM Education: The Role of Stakeholders,” brought together past and present students, former heads, board of governors, some dignitaries including, the Western Regional Minister, Western Regional Director of Education, heads of sister schools and traditional leaders among others.

During the event, the best five students for the 2022 West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE), 17 current students, 10 retired staff, five teaching and six non-teaching staff were given awards, while 10 citations were also presented to recognise sponsors for their support in ensuring the success of the anniversary.

Professor Joseph Benjamin Archibald Afful, the Dean of the Faculty of Arts at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), who was the Guest of Honour, said the theme for the Anniversary was a timely reminder, that 23 years into the 21st century, the country could not afford to do things as usual, while other nations developed through Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

He said the future would be anchored on the application of knowledge in STEM education, and it was necessary for stakeholders to join forces to devise pragmatic policies hinged on science and technology to develop the country.

Prof. Afful said it was the duty of stakeholders to not only prepare students for the challenges of today, “but to equip them with skills and knowledge to navigate the ever-changing landscapes of tomorrow.”

He advised the students to take advantage of science and technology to explore, exploit and harness its full potential, saying; “Take advantage of technology and social media to advance your studies but beware of its ensnaring dangers. It can lead to your doom.”

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, congratulated the school on its 75th Anniversary, saying, the institution had been a pioneer in disciplining its students and equipping them with invaluable skills for national development.

He said discipline was the bedrock on which STEM education was built, thereby empowering students to unleash their potential in critical thinking, problem solving and creativity, which were essential in today’s rapidly evolving world.

He encouraged the school authorities to maintain discipline among the students saying; “Our commitment to promoting discipline as a tool for STEM education must remain firm.

The school must continue to adapt to the changing educational landscape by leveraging advancement in technology and teaching methodologies.”

Mr Darko-Mensah acknowledged the roles of the Board of Governors, parents, teachers, non-teaching staff, and past students among other relevant groups, in realising the mission and vision of the school.

Mrs Felicia Agyeibea Okai, Western Regional Education Director, extended felicitations from the Ghana Education Service to the school’s management for its 75th Anniversary celebration.

She said Directorate under the Ghana Education Service (GES), would not relent in their efforts and commitments to ensure the delivery of quality education in the country.

Madam Angela List, the Chief Executive Officer of Adamus Resources, Guests Speaker for the event, commended the government for its efforts and resilience in sustaining the Free SHS policy amid the current challenging economic times.

She, however, expressed the hope that the government through the GES would tackle logistical and other issues that impeded the teaching and learning of STEM in schools.

Ms Ernestina Kankam, the Headmistress of the school, appealed to government and benevolent organisations to support the school with more residential facilities to accommodate the growing number of students’ population.

She said the school currently had a student population of 2,728 with just 45 per cent living in the school’s boarding facilities.

“The existing boarding facility is woefully inadequate, given the demand for it. There is, therefore, a pressing need to have more residential facilities to accommodate a greater number of the girls who need holistic training,” the Headmistress noted.

Miss Kankam also stressed the need for the expansion of the school’s current Assembly Hall and completion of projects such as the skill centre, an old

dormitory block, and the provision of an equipped health facility to help take care of the health needs of the students.

The school, formerly established in 1948, was absorbed by the GES in 1965, but in 2010, it changed from a co-educational institution into a single sex school.

