Africa Union anti-corruption day marked in Wa

Wa- July 12, GNA – The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has asked Ghanaians to be active citizens and take interest in how government spends public funds, demand accountability and help protect the public purse.

The GACC also advised Ghanaians to be patriotic and love Ghana, reject all corrupt practices, and stand up for Ghana by reporting all acts of corruption to the appropriate agencies and institutions.

Madam Beauty Emefa Narteh, the Executive Secretary of the GACC who issued a statement to mark the Africa Union Anti-Corruption Day, said corruption had been identified as a major root cause of poverty, deprivation, and underdevelopment.

She said in the case of Ghana, corruption had resulted in unemployment and underemployment, poor service delivery and a lack of access to necessities of life, challenges borne by young people.

“It is against this background that the GACC engages the youth, especially students and teachers in their schools to help spread anti-corruption information to parents in the communities”, Madam Narteh said.

The GACC Executive Secretary encouraged Ghanaians to reinforce their commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance and create a Ghana and Africa where resources would be used for the benefit of all citizens.

The Africa Union set aside the Day to remind Africans and African leaders of the urgent need to address the pervasive issue of corruption within societies.

The Rural and Urban Women Association, a local non-governmental organisation affiliated to the GACC organised the celebrations on behalf of the GACC at the Wa Technical Institute for students and teachers.

