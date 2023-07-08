Ada DCE assures of maximum security during Asafotufiami festival

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, July 8, GNA – Ms Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, District Chief Executive, Ada-East, has assured that comprehensive security arrangements will be put in place during the 2023 Asafotufiami Festival slated for August 3rd to 10th.

She made this known at the official launch of this year’s Asafotufiami Festival, celebrated by the people of Ada.

Ms Pobee added that there would be an adequate number of security personnel to ensure maximum security presence before, during, and after the festival.

“We have more security personnel, and with our security plan for this festival, we are sure that nothing untoward will happen,” she stated.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an Interview on the sidelines of the launch, she reiterated that maximum security protection would also be created for tourists, locals, and foreign investors who would patronize the event.

The Assembly would ensure that people enjoy the programme to enable them to explore the district for more opportunities.

Ms Pobee explained that Ada was endowed with many tourism enclaves and natural resources, urging investors to push their resources into manufacturing, education, health, tourism, and infrastructure in the district.

She emphasised that security remained the uttermost priority of her administration and stated that steps were being taken to deal with all issues concerning peace and harmony during the festival.

She said the district was in a comfortable security position as it had dealt with several security issues in a professional manner and called on the citizenry to be security conscious during the event.

The DCE said there was the need for all the stakeholders to ensure that the festival depicted the culture of Ada to foreigners as well as the area, served as a tourism enclave for future generations.

She called for unity in championing the district’s affairs, saying there was the need to tow down political affiliations and interests in the journey towards developing it.

