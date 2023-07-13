2023 Volta Trade and Investment Fair to feature Sports Symposium and Fun Games

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Ho (VR), July 13, GNA – The sixth Volta Trade and Investment Fair will this year include a Sports Symposium and Corporate Fun Games as part of the activities lined up for the much-anticipated event.

The move was aimed at harnessing opportunities of the untapped areas of sports geared toward the region’s economic growth.

Mr. Frederick Avornyo, the Chief Operating Officer for the 2023 Fair, in an engagement with the media indicated that the inclusion of sports in this year’s Fair would highlight the region’s potential for economic growth.

“Sports is an untapped area. We want to identify and harness the various talents in the sector as we push for the region’s economic growth”.

Mr. Avornyo remained optimistic the Fair would attract investors to upgrade deteriorating sporting facilities to befitting ones for the region.

“The fair will highlight this and push for adequate investment in the sector. We would also put a spot on the sporting facilities in the region by creating awareness for its upgrades.”

As part of the activities of the games, Veteran Sports men and women who excelled in various sporting disciplines from the region would be honored.

“We want to honor our sports heroes in the region” Mr. Avornyo added.

The corporate fun games, which come off on Friday, August 4 on Founders Day, would be a prelude and curtain-raiser to the November event.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, would be the Guest of Honor while Mr. Ernest Danso, the ‘Chef de Mission’ of the All Africa Games for 2024, would serve as the special guest.

The August 4 Corporate Fun Games to be held at the Ho Sports Stadium would bring together companies across the region to fraternize, network, and share ideas that would help grow businesses in the Region.

Disciplines such as Football, Table tennis, Basketball, Sack Race, Lime, and Spoon, Arm Wrestling, Manager’s Penalty shootouts, and Balloon fights would be contested.

A health walk at Galenkui Mountain, an aerobic session, and a health screening exercise alongside Borborbor music and dance would also feature in the event.

The Fun Games would be powered by the Eastern Volta, and the Oti Chapters of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), in partnership with the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA)

The Volta Trade and Investment Fair is a one-stop environment for exhibitors to create opportunities for businesses to advertise themselves and develop partnerships.

