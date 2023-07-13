2022 World Cup: Kotoko, Hearts, three others to pocket over 500 dollars due to player benefits

By Francis Ofori

Accra, July 13, GNA – The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) as part of its Club Benefits Programme has released a total amount of $565,772.42 to be shared among five Ghanaian clubs.

The decision follows the participation of players of the various clubs in the 2020 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar last year.

The beneficiaries of the programme were Asante Kotoko, Dreams FC, Hearts of Oak, King Faisal and Steadfast FC.

Hearts of Oak would be the highest earner of the total amount to be shared following the inclusion of FC Zurich forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh in the squad.

Asante Kotoko, would also receive an amount of $200,757.97, having been represented by goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim, alongside former club King Faisal who would also be beneficiaries with $18,250.72.

Steadfast FC would have their own share following the inclusion of former Dreams FC attacker, Fatawu Ishahaku in the squad.

Dreams FC would earn $18,250.72 whiles Steadfast FC also pocket $109,504.34.

The FIFA Club Benefits Programme is an initiative by the football body to reward the contribution of football clubs during the World Cup.



