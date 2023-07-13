13 athletes of Sunyani Nana Bosoma Athletics Club to compete at GNPC GFH finale

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, July 12, GNA – Thirteen athletes of the Nana Bosoma Athletics Club in Sunyani have qualified to compete in the finals of this year’s Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Ghana Fastest Human (GFH) sporting competition.

This year’s final, slated for Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium would also commemorate the 10th anniversary of the competition in Ghana.

The athletes booked their qualification when they competed at the GNPC GFH Kumasi open meet held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Mr. Mike Kwame Penou, the Bono Regional Athletics Coach in an interview with the GNA Sports said in the under-15 category six females, Oforiwaa Keiza, Ernestina Serwaa, Adelaide Fosuaa, Augustina Serwaa, Anigret Pokuaa, Florence Dartey and three boys, Felix Anyorigiya, Albert Aofla and Prosper Agyemang booked qualification tickets.

Mr. Penou said in the boy’s under-18 category, Ransford Addisson and Haruna Abdul Rahman qualified while in the females’ senior’s division, Blessing Yeboah and Constance Agyei booked spots for the Cape Coast showdown.

He said the team also won six medals, gold and silver in the under-15 boys, bronze in the under-18 boys and gold, silver, and bronze in the female under-15.

Mr. Penou, also the coach of Nana Bosoma Athletics Club, said the region for the past nine years had participated in the GNPC GFH competition but had not won the first position and therefore hoped this time they could win the ultimate.

He announced the team would embark on vigorous and intensive training to prepare the athletes to be well-positioned for the finals.

Mr Penou said the team would have two weeks camping in Sunyani and a week in Cape Coast, saying with the commitment of the athletes, coupled with the training regimen and support from stakeholders they were poised to win medals.

In a related interview, Nana Kwame Addai Kuntuma IV, the Nifahene of Sunyani Traditional Area and the Chairman of Nana Bosoma Athletics Club commended the athletes for the splendid performance in Kumasi.

He, however, advised the team not to be complacent going into the finals but to train extra hard, exhibit good sportsmanship and remain well-focused to enable them to beat other athletes to win medals.

GNA

