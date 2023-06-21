Zenith Bank Ghana promotes wellness through Health Walk  

Accra, June 21, GNA – Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited, a leading banking institution, says it is strategically positioned to continue supporting the interest of its customers and rendering a 24-hour ease of banking services.

Mr. Henry Chinedu Onwuzurigbo, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, of the bank said the bank had been delving deep into customers’ needs and challenges to understand how best to serve customers interests since its commencement of operations in Ghana.

“At Zenith Bank, our ultimate goal is to work in the best interest of our customers. That’s one key thing and we know what our customers need especially in a challenging global economy like this,” the MD/CEO said.

He said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a health walk through the principal streets of Osu and workout session organised for staff, Board Members, customers and the public to keep fit and shake off their boredom and stress.

Patrons walked from the Bank’s Head Office, Zenith Heights, through Ridge Roundabout, Osu Cemetery, Ebenezer Presby Church, Osu Shell, Fire Service, Police Headquarters, Ako Adjei interchange and then back to Zenith Heights.

The walk which was attended by the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Association of Banks, Mr. John Awuah, the Board Chair, Mrs. Freda Duplan and Directors, Dr. Juliette Tuakli and Mr. Kwasi Boatin, was on the theme: “Everyone Can Bank with Us.”

It sought to create awareness of the Bank’s bouquet of products and services, which enable customers from all walks of life carry out their day-to-day banking transactions easily, conveniently and securely.

“With our innovative information technology, we assure our customers of the best of service and support. We are well equipped as a bank to ensure that we continue to provide customers with products and services tailor made to cater to their individual and business needs,” the Mr Onwuzurigbo said.

The CEO told the GNA that the health walk was necessary to help create new friends, bond with colleagues and customers and more importantly wind down to finish the third and fourth quarters of the year whilst projecting into the future.

He said: “Our conviction is that health is wealth, and we take the health of our workers and customers very seriously. 2019 was the last time we had a health walk. We believe that this is the time to shake off the tiredness and fatigue. You can see the mammoth crowd which is about 1000 in number. Everybody bought into it.”

The highlight of the walk was the presentation of various prizes to some customers and staff of the Bank for their participation in the walk.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

