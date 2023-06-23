World must share burden of poverty, Germany’s Scholz tells summit

Paris, Jumne 23, (dpa/GNA) – Shared responsibility is paramount in the global fight against hunger, poverty and climate change, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz impressed upon representatives of more than 100 states, gathered at a global finance summit in Paris on Friday.

“Many countries, especially in the global South, have major challenges to overcome,” Scholz said. “Many things that exist come together anyway: a challenge for growth and for fighting hunger and poverty, and then on top of that the necessary measures to deal with man-made climate change.”

It is crucial to recognize common responsibility and to discuss how this can be achieved, he stressed.

Scholz also called for greater cooperation in partnerships for a just energy transition in the fight against climate change.

He cited past successes in climate financing, where Germany has made far-reaching commitments: “We will continue to do so and remain committed to our pledges.”

Development opportunities must also be sustainable, while progress must also be made in ensuring that raw materials are first processed locally, according to the German leader.

National leaders as well as heads of international organizations and development banks met at the summit on Thursday and Friday to discuss the global financial architecture and a solidarity-based financial system to tackle climate change and combat poverty.

Opening the event, France’s President Emmanuel Macron called for significantly more public and private funding to tackle rising inequality.

“No country should have to choose between reducing poverty and protecting the planet,” Macron said.

In a joint contribution to the summit, 13 heads of state and government, including Scholz, US President Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, emphasized their commitment to the event’s aims.

GNA

