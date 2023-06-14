University of Health and Allied Sciences to host 2023 GARNET AGM 

By Edward Williams

Ho, June 14, GNA-The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) is set to host the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Ghanaian Academic and Research Network (GARNET).

The AGM. which would be the fourth, comes off at the Cedi Auditorium, located at UHAS Main Campus in Sokode-Lokoe on Friday, June 23, 2023.

A press release from the University shared with the Ghana News Agency disclosed that the Network was happy about the collaboration with UHAS in hosting the event since it had demonstrated its commitment to advancing research and education.

It said the meeting would be on the theme: “Overcoming the challenges of building digital scholarly infrastructure for the research and education community in Ghana.”

The release noted that this year’s AGM promised to be an exceptional gathering of renowned experts, decision-makers, and seasoned professionals.

It said participants would engage in insightful conversations and idea sharing and explore ways to advance the National Research and Education Network (NREN) agenda in Ghana.

The release noted that the event would be enriched by a technical workshop for selected network engineers from GARNET member institutions.

It said there would also be a panel discussion on “the future of tertiary education in Ghana with Open Artificial Intelligence.”

The release said the Meeting was expected to attract other participants from the research and education community in Ghana, as well as peers from the West Africa sub-region and would offer a unique platform for learning, networking, and entertainment, ensuring a rewarding experience for all attendees.

“Additional information about the event’s schedule and activities can be found at https://garnet.edu.gh/.”

The release extended invitation to all accredited tertiary institutions, including research and educational institutions, libraries, museums, and teaching hospitals to become part of its network.

GARNET is a collaborative initiative aimed at fostering academic and research excellence in Ghana.

It was established in 2010 and the national research and education network that connects universities, research institutions, and other academic entities across the country.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

