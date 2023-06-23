UN General Assembly adopts resolution on counter0terrorism

UNITED NATIONS, June 23, (Xinhua/GNA) – The General Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution on the eighth review of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

The resolution reaffirms the strategy and its four pillars, the importance of the integrated and balanced implementation of all the pillars, recognizing the need to redouble efforts for even attention to be paid to and the even implementation of all the pillars.

It calls on UN member states, the United Nations and other appropriate international, regional and subregional organizations to step up their efforts to implement the strategy in an integrated and balanced manner and in all its aspects. The four pillars are: measures to address the conditions conducive to terrorism, measures to prevent and combat terrorism, measures to build states’ capacity to prevent and combat terrorism and to strengthen the role of the UN system in this regard, and measures to ensure respect for human rights for all and the rule of law, as the fundamental basis of the fight against terrorism.

The resolution stresses the importance of keeping the strategy relevant and contemporary, in light of emerging new threats and evolving trends of international terrorism.

It recognizes the principal responsibility of member states to implement the strategy while encouraging the further elaboration and development of national, subregional and regional plans, as appropriate, to support the implementation of the strategy. It calls on states that have not done so to consider becoming parties in a timely manner to the existing international conventions and protocols against terrorism, and on all states to make every effort to conclude a comprehensive convention on international terrorism.

The resolution stresses the significance of a sustained and comprehensive approach to address conditions conducive to the spread of terrorism, bearing in mind that terrorism will not be defeated by military force, law enforcement measures and intelligence operations alone.

It reaffirms that member states must ensure that any measures taken to counter terrorism comply, with all their obligations under international law, in particular international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law.

The resolution requests the UN secretary-general, to submit to the General Assembly at its 80th session, no later than February 2026, a report on progress made in the implementation of the strategy. It decides to undertake, by June 2026, an examination of the report of the secretary-general as well as of the implementation of the strategy by member states, and to consider updating the strategy to respond to changes.

GNA

