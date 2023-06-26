Traditional authorities are partners in justice delivery – Judicial Council 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Tongo (U/E), June 26, GNA – The Judicial Council of Ghana is calling for the strengthening of partnerships with traditional authorities in the administration of justice and peaceful resolution of disputes.

“Over the years in this country, the Judiciary has found the traditional authorities of the various communities as partners in their quest to serve the public through resolving disputes that are taken to courts and law enforcement agencies.

“In line with this partnership, the leadership of the Judiciary has always encouraged judges who are newly posted to communities to visit the traditional authorities of the communities, pay customary homage to them and elicit their support and cooperation in the work of the Judiciary”.

Justice Gabriel Pwamang, a Member of the Judiciary Council and Justice of the Supreme Court made these remarks when he led a four-member delegation of the Judicial Council to pay a visit to the Talensi Traditional Council, at Tongo in the Upper East Region.

The visit was to resolve a misunderstanding that happened a few months ago at the Bolgatanga High Court in which two emissaries sent to invite Justice Alexander Graham, a judge at the High Court by Tong Raan Kubilisong Nanlebetang, the President of the Talensi Traditional Council were convicted for contempt by the judge.

The invitation was for the judge to assist the traditional council to use the customary laws to resolve some land litigation issues in the area, but the judge exercised his jurisdiction the way he deemed appropriate under the circumstances that were presented to him.

Justice Pwamang explained that the misunderstanding when not resolved could have wider implications on the long-standing relationship between the Judiciary and the traditional authorities in Ghana that had never compromised the independence of the Judiciary in the administration of justice.

He said the issue had been resolved and all parties had appreciated the situation and there was a need to strengthen the collaboration between the Judiciary and the traditional authorities to ensure justice, peace, cooperation and trust.

“We wish to emphasize that this gesture by the Judicial Council is not intended to affect the decision of the judge that led to the reaction of the Paramount Chief.

“However, it would not have been responsible on the part of the Judicial Council, which has the responsibility for the overall smooth administration of justice in the country, not to have responded to the concerns of the Paramount Chief in the most appropriate manner that our customary norms as Ghanaians require,” he said.

Justice Pwamang used the opportunity to caution the media to be circumspect in their reportage on issues relating to conflicts and the courts, to ensure peace at all times.

On his part, the Paramount Chief expressed gratitude to the Judicial Council for steps taken to resolve the impasse and noted that “what has happened is in the past” and pledged to strengthen the relationship between his traditional council and the judiciary.

The Paramount Chief, however, appealed to the Judicial Council to post more judges to the region to help in the speedy adjudication of justice.

The other members of the Judicial Council included Justice Aboagye Tandoh, Justice of the High Court, Mr Yaw Acheampong Boafo, National President of the Ghana Bar Association and Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, a government nominee on the Judicial Council and supported by Madam Rosemary Mroba Gaisie, Deputy Director of Communications at the Judicial Service.

