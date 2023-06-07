Three Private Sector organisations sign MoU with Caribbean Export Development Agency

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, June 7, GNA – Three Private Sector Organisations have signed a Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with the Caribbean Export Development Agency (CEDA) in Accra.

The MOU seeks to explore potential partnerships for joint activities, and to facilitate business-to-business meetings for the private sector in the target markets with interested sectors, including Renewable Energy, Agriculture Technology and Information Communications Technology.

These organisations are the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) and Private Enterprise Federation (PEF).

It also seeks to explore opportunities for trade, investment and cooperation between Caribbean Countries and Ghana.

Mr Clement Osei-Amoako, the President of GNCCI, speaking at the signing ceremony, said the MOU with CEDA was to enhance improved trade between both regions.

The Business Meeting was held with the delegation from Caribbean organised by AMENA Africa in collaboration with the CEDA (CARIBEXPORT).

“For Ghana and the Caribbean are one people, which signifies that trade between the two countries are eminent,” he added.

Mr Osei-Amoako said it was only through trade that the private sector could harness their full potentials and grow together with the Caribbeans for the similarities, they share.

“So, I see this as an opportunity for us to see our counterparts from the Caribbean and trade with them,” he added

Mr Osei-Amoako said the Chamber had reviewed the MOU with other parties to enhance trade in that regard.

Dr Joseph Obeng, President of GUTA, said intra-trade in Africa was barely 20 per cent, which did not augur well for the Africans diaspora, hence, the need to bridge the gap and join resources for the benefits of both regions.

He said the Caribbeans were taking the advantage of the implementation of the AfCFTA to seek partnership with Ghana.

Dr Obeng said traders should not be limited to only buying and selling but they should be made to export to other parts of the world.

Mr Deodat Maharaj, Executive Director of CEDA, said the Agency was responsible as the Regional institution mandated for promoting and facilitating trade and investment within the Caribbean Community.

“The decision to mount this mission to Ghana was in line with Barbados’ commitment to strengthen its bilateral relationship with Ghana and the continent of Africa, particularly in relation to the green and orange economies,” he added.

Mr Maharaj said the Agency recently signed a MOU with Ghana on tourism and culture and they sought to conclude with additional MOU in the areas of sports and agriculture.

He expressed the hope of finalising the bilateral agreements on taxation and investment with Ghana and other countries on the Continent in the very near future.

Mr Maharaj said the Caribbeans and Africans had strong ties based on a shared history, culture and a sense of a common identity.

He said the Government of Barbados was committed to developing and strengthening the frameworks necessary to encourage trade and investment between the Caribbean and Africa, and facilitating strong partnerships between the respective private sectors.

Mr Maharaj said, “We hope therefore that this inaugural visit will truly pave the way for increased business to business engagements between our two regions.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

