Three continental Human Rights Courts re-affirm commitment to instruments 

By Francis Ameyibor

Tema, June 7, GNA – The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, the European Court of Human Rights, and the American Court of Human Rights have re-affirmed their commitment to the principles and objectives contained in their respective regional human rights instruments.

The instruments are the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, the European Convention on Fundamental Rights and Freedoms and the American Convention on Human Rights; and in other relevant international human rights instruments.

The three continental human rights courts made the re-affirmation tagged as “Declaration of San Jose,” at the end of a meeting in San José, Costa Rica, from May 25 to 26, 2023 on the occasion of the Dialogue among Regional Human Rights Courts.

The continental human rights court in a communique made available to the Ghana News Agency committed to consider the historical context of institutional and jurisprudential dialogue.

The three Courts agreed that States of the three regions under their respective jurisdictions must ensure the effective protection of democracy, human rights, and sustainable development as they are essential to preserving peace and respect of the dignity of the human being.

Democracy, good governance and effective access to justice, and independence of the judiciary are essential for the protection and realization of human rights and effective democracy underpinned by the rule of law.

They also emphasized the need to promote and safeguard the independence and impartiality of their judicial systems and ensure the integrity of judges in their respective regions.

This includes strengthening mechanisms for the selection and appointment of judges, guaranteeing the security and protection of judges against pressure or undue direct or indirect interference, and promoting an impartial and transparent administration of justice.

To recognize the importance of strengthening coordination and collaboration among regional courts, they reaffirm their commitment to contribute to permanent dialogue and consultation mechanisms to exchange experiences, knowledge, and best practices in the interpretation and application of their respective regional human rights instruments.

The three human rights courts reaffirmed the need to consolidate joint efforts to promote and disseminate regional human rights standards in the respective regions which includes the organization of collaborative workshops, seminars, and conferences as well as the production of informational and educational material to raise awareness of human rights and their protection.

The three Courts will continue with the publication of the joint annual case law reports, each Court will, as far as possible, organize an annual seminar (virtual or on-site) on relevant topics addressed to the general public in which it will disseminate their case law developments.

